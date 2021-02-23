Eurispes survey | a year of Covid in Italy

Leggi su leurispes

(Di martedì 23 febbraio 2021) On February 21, 2020, exactly oneago, the first Italian case of-19 was officially identified in the Lombard village of Codogno, later referred to as “patient 1”. Since that day, in a general disbelief, the virus has rapidly spread inand operating a radical change in lifestyle for Italian people. Private housing has suddenly become the only safe place The period of strict lockdown set up between March and May to contain the pandemic had a radical and enforced impact on Italian lifestyle. Private housing has suddenly become the only safe place, most shops were closed and, for the few open, with limited access – with very long queue especially in front of supermarkets – as well as schools, restaurants and gyms, all culture and entertainment sites were closed, often indefinitely. Proximity to others has become a threat ...