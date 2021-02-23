Eurispes survey: a year of Covid in Italy (Di martedì 23 febbraio 2021) On February 21, 2020, exactly one year ago, the first Italian case of Covid-19 was officially identified in the Lombard village of Codogno, later referred to as “patient 1”. Since that day, in a general disbelief, the virus has rapidly spread in Italy and operating a radical change in lifestyle for Italian people. Private housing has suddenly become the only safe place The period of strict lockdown set up between March and May to contain the pandemic had a radical and enforced impact on Italian lifestyle. Private housing has suddenly become the only safe place, most shops were closed and, for the few open, with limited access – with very long queue especially in front of supermarkets – as well as schools, restaurants and gyms, all culture and entertainment sites were closed, often indefinitely. Proximity to others has become a threat ... Leggi su leurispes
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Eurispes surveyPMI italiane e pandemia: un viaggio dal presente al futuro L'Eurispes.it
Eurispes surveySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Eurispes survey