CEO of leading teleradiology provider joins Aidoc to support European expansion Alexander Böhmcker joins as VP Europe (Di mercoledì 17 febbraio 2021) NEW YORK and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Aidoc, the leading provider of AI solutions for medical imaging, announced today the hire of Alexander Böhmcker to head up the expansion of Aidoc's European Division alongside Jeremy De Sy, Director of Sales Europe. Prior to joining Aidoc, Böhmcker had spent over a decade as the CEO of Telemedicine Clinic (TMC), a leading pan-European teleradiology and pathology-reporting provider with a network of over 300 sub-specialized doctors, serving over a 100 European hospitals. "I am excited to join ...
