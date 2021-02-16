Artmarket.com: auctions provide buoyancy for arts and culture industry disrupted by pandemic (Di martedì 16 febbraio 2021) PARIS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/
As museums continue seeking solutions to allow them to welcome visitors again (even in small numbers and even if it means running at a loss like the MET in New York1), the auction market has become a safety net for certain institutions, and, initial results in 2021 are showing a high level of demand in auction rooms! January... Old Masters month With a 10% fall in turnover in 2020, the Old Masters (artists born before 1760) segment appears to have better withstood the impacts of the pandemic than other segments. This is probably due to the fact that a substantial proportion of the year's sales the Old Masters segment represents a remarkably solid market. "Old Master collectors are looking for the 'right piece' rather than the thrill of the moment," observes thierry Ehrmann, President and Founder of Artmarket.com and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
'Le aste online non hanno ancora mostrato tutte le loro credenziali' dichiara thierry Ehrmann, presidente e fondatore di Artmarket.com e del suo dipartimento Artprice. 'C'è ancora una certa ...
PARIS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As museums continue seeking solutions to allow them to welcome visitors again (even in small numbers and even if it ...
PARIGI, 11 febbraio 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversamente da come ci si aspetterebbe, la dematerializzazione delle aste non ha migliorato di molto la ...
