FTC?Solar?Launches Voyager+ Tracker?Supporting?500+ Watt?Module?Transition (Di lunedì 8 febbraio 2021) FTC Solar?is taking orders for?Voyager+ with?support?for?large-format modules??  AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/

?FTC Solar?today announced the release of Voyager+,?the?next generation?of its single-axis Voyager tracker, engineered to provide compatibility with new large-format solar modules now entering the marketplace.   The large modules entering the market are built to incorporate larger solar cells, which are the energy-producing heart of each solar panel.  With these larger 182mm and 210mm cells, the modules can achieve power output exceeding 500 watts. Voyager+ supports these larger format modules and will be able to accommodate multiple module sizes from a variety of solar manufacturers.??  "We are seeing an increasing level of interest around large-format modules and are pleased to introduce this new Voyager line to ...
