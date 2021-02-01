Tive Announces the Open Visibility Network, Starting with project44 (Di lunedì 1 febbraio 2021) Industry's First Comprehensive Visibility Partner Program Enhances Customer Experience at KODIS BOSTON and CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Tive, a leader in supply chain Visibility that helps logistics professionals acTively manage in-transit shipments, and project44, the global leader in supply chain Visibility for shippers and logistics service providers, today announced the launch of the industry's first collaboraTive supply chain Visibility partner program — the Open Visibility Network. The Open Visibility Network partner program is the first step in connecting shippers, logistics service providers (LSPs), brokers, and customers through ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Tive, a leader in supply chain Visibility that helps logistics professionals acTively manage in-transit shipments, and project44, the global leader in supply chain Visibility for shippers and logistics service providers, today announced the launch of the industry's first collaboraTive supply chain Visibility partner program — the Open Visibility Network. The Open Visibility Network partner program is the first step in connecting shippers, logistics service providers (LSPs), brokers, and customers through ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Tive AnnouncesZ Capital-Backed Waldhaus Flims Announces Partnership with Marriott International to Open First Autograph Collection Hotel in Swiss Alps Zazoom Blog
Tive AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Tive Announces