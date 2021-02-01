Tive Announces the Open Visibility Network | Starting with project44

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 1 febbraio 2021) Industry's First ComprehensivePartner Program Enhances Customer Experience at KODIS BOSTON and CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a leader in supply chainthat helps logistics professionals acly manage in-transit shipments, and, the global leader in supply chainfor shippers and logistics service providers, today announced the launch of the industry's first collaborasupply chainpartner program — the. Thepartner program is the first step in connecting shippers, logistics service providers (LSPs), brokers, and customers through ...