EU-China Agreement on Investments | is the risk greater than the reward?

Leggi su leurispes

(Di lunedì 1 febbraio 2021) EU-onWhat is the common thread linking three documents apparently so dissimilar as the Sino-Britishon Hong Kong (1984),’s accession to the WTO (2001) and the “Comprehensiveon Investment” (CAI) reached in principle by Beijing and Brussels on 30 December last year? They share the same strategic structure. In all three cases, starting from a fundamental difference in the objectives of the parties, anis reached which guarantees the dominance of the most aggressive player. In each of them, Chinese negotiation strategies and tactics have made the difference: while Beijing exploits external calendars and circumstances to its own advantage pursuing geopolitical objectives, its counterparts “limit” ambitions ...