Facts You May Not Know about Fake Pee

Leggi su nuovasocieta

(Di venerdì 29 gennaio 2021) A laboratory-made product, synthetic urine, has a composition that is quite similar to actual human urine’s chemical properties and appearance. It is alson by the name ofpee due to its striking similarity with human urine. Uric acid, creatinine, and compounds mimicking urea are the fundamental components of synthetic urine and make up a significant part of actual human urine. However, synthetic urine also has a mixture of other compounds like ammonium sulfates, potassium, phosphates, and chlorides. The elemental mixture mentioned above may vary with different manufacturers. When manufacturing synthetic urine, it is made sure to keep in mind that its specific gravity and pH are made to match actual human urine. A Glance at the History of Synthetic Urine Though the name sounds contemporary, its history dates back to the 1800s. A ...