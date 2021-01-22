Growatt receives pv magazine award 2020 for its new generation inverter (Di venerdì 22 gennaio 2021) BERLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Leading PV inverter manufacturers are bringing innovations to the distributed generation sector, eager to model state-of-the-art energy solution and shape the future. Growatt's new generation residential inverter MIN 2500-6000TL-XH - that was given the pv magazine award 2020 at the Virtual award Ceremony – stands out as a trailblazer towards the future of smart solar energy for households. The inverter is the intelligent core for its GroHome solution that integrates solar and storage, EVs and IoT devices. "There has been much talk about smart homes, but so far few easy-to-use integrated solutions are available in the market. Growatt's new inverter ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Leading PV inverter manufacturers are bringing innovations to the distributed generation sector, eager to model state-of-the-art energy solution and shape the future. Growatt's new generation residential inverter MIN 2500-6000TL-XH - that was given the pv magazine award 2020 at the Virtual award Ceremony – stands out as a trailblazer towards the future of smart solar energy for households. The inverter is the intelligent core for its GroHome solution that integrates solar and storage, EVs and IoT devices. "There has been much talk about smart homes, but so far few easy-to-use integrated solutions are available in the market. Growatt's new inverter ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Growatt receivesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Growatt receives