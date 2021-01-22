RAINBOW SIX SIEGE PG NATIONALS: FINALISSIMA DEL WINTER SPLIT IL 24 ...LG RICEVE UN NUMERO RECORD DI PREMI DURANTE IL CES 2021GTA Online: vi presentiamo il Vapid Slamtruck, il sogno di ogni ...RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE IN ARRIVO A MAGGIOCAPO PLAZA - THE GAME DA OGGI DISPONIBILECome scegliere una stampante economica per uso domesticoLA SERIE “BLOOD OF ZEUS” DI NETFLIX ARRIVA SU IMMORTALS FENYX RISINGApex Legends Stagione 8 – Caos – trailer di lancioMONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS – THE OFFICIAL VIDEOGAME 4: APERTI I ...Toppo arriva in DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2

Growatt receives pv magazine award 2020 for its new generation inverter

BERLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading PV inverter manufacturers are bringing innovations to the ...

Leading PV inverter manufacturers are bringing innovations to the distributed generation sector, eager to model state-of-the-art energy solution and shape the future. Growatt's new generation residential inverter MIN 2500-6000TL-XH - that was given the pv magazine award 2020 at the Virtual award Ceremony – stands out as a trailblazer towards the future of smart solar energy for households. The inverter is the intelligent core for its GroHome solution that integrates solar and storage, EVs and IoT devices. "There has been much talk about smart homes, but so far few easy-to-use integrated solutions are available in the market. Growatt's new inverter ...
