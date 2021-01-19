LA DEMO GRATUITA DI BALAN WONDERWORLD IN USCITALouis, il cane cieco che è stato adottato da una persona che sta ...Sicurezza informatica: Panda Security fotografa il Paese dopo un anno ...Dubbi sul vaccino contro il coronavirus? Magari guarda questo videoLa genialata della Moratti: Vaccini anti Covid in base al Pil della ...Covid-19, 8.824 nuovi casi e 377 vittime : primi casi variante ingleseHITMAN 3: Disponibile il Launch TrailerArriva il 2 febbraio la Stagione 8 di Apex Legends - MayhemCall of Duty Black Ops: Cold War la Stagione 1 continuaACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN festeggia il secondo anniversario con ...

Milan goes smoking free in parks | public spaces

But it will still be possible to smoke in these places if you are at least 10 metres away from other ...

Milan goes smoking free in parks, public spaces (Di martedì 19 gennaio 2021) But it will still be possible to smoke in these places if you are at least 10 metres away from other people, the regulation approved in November says. On January 1 2025 the ban will be extended to ...
MILAN, JAN 19 - Milan on Tuesday went smoking free in parks and other public spaces. A new air-quality norm also bans smoking at bus stops, stadiums and sporting facilities, cemeteries and dog-walking ...
ROME, JAN 19 - A double by Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave AC Milan a 2-0 win at Cagliari on Monday and made sure they will hold the symbolic title of 'winter champions' that goes to the team in the lead at t ...
