Milan goes smoking free in parks, public spaces

But it will still be possible to smoke in these places if you are at least 10 metres away from other people, the regulation approved in November says. On January 1 2025 the ban will be extended to ...
MILAN, JAN 19 - Milan on Tuesday went smoking free in parks and other public spaces. A new air-quality norm also bans smoking at bus stops, stadiums and sporting facilities, cemeteries and dog-walking ...
ROME, JAN 19 - A double by Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave AC Milan a 2-0 win at Cagliari on Monday and made sure they will hold the symbolic title of 'winter champions' that goes to the team in the lead at t ...
