Matt Damon potrebbe entrare a far parte del cast di Thor: Love and Thunder, prossimo film Marvel ...

Thor: Love and Thunder, Matt Damon nel cast del film? (Di lunedì 18 gennaio 2021) Matt Damon potrebbe entrare a far parte del cast di Thor: Love and Thunder, prossimo film Marvel diretto da Taika Waititi Stanno per cominciare in Australia le riprese del nuovo cinecomic targato Marvel, ovvero l’attesissimo Thor: Love and Thunder. L’uscita del quarto capitolo della saga del Dio del Tuono, diretto dal neozelandese Taika Waititi, è prevista per l’11 febbraio 2022. Fino ad ora vi sono state numerose indiscrezioni e rivelazioni a proposito del cast, che sarà davvero stellare. Chris Hemsworth tornerà nei panni di Thor, mentre Mark Ruffalo sarà Hulk e Tessa Thompson interpreterà Valchiria. E ancora Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Natalie Portman, Dave Bautista e Jaimie ...
