GLI SMART TV DI LG RICEVERANNO STADIA CLOUD GAMINGSan Valentino 2021 : Il Regalo Perfetto Per LeiMSI MODERN 14 si fa in quattroCES 2021: LG PRESENTA UNA VISIONE DI FUTUROCovid-19, nuovo paziente 1 già a novembre 2019Intensa l’attività benefica dei Fratelli cristiani che fanno il ...Sony presenta due nuovi speaker wirelessCovid-19, Bollettino oggi 08/01 : 17.533 nuovi casi e 620 vittimeAddio a Solange, l'ultimo messaggio del sensitivo Paolo BucinelliCovid-19,nel mondo oltre 88 Mln di contagi : Riaprono le Scuole

Checkout com Triples Valuation to $15bn with $450m Series C Fundraise | Accelerating Global Expansion

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkout.com, the leading Connected Payments™ solutions ...

zazoom
Commenta
Checkout.com Triples Valuation to $15bn with $450m Series C Fundraise, Accelerating Global Expansion (Di martedì 12 gennaio 2021) NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Checkout.com, the leading Connected Payments™ solutions provider, today announced that it closed a $450 million Series C fundraising round. This gives the business a post-money Valuation of $15 billion, making it the fourth largest fintech Globally and EMEA's most valuable venture-backed business(1), as the business continues to expand across the globe. The Series C was led by Tiger Global Management, LLC, a New York-based technology investor that partners with dynamic entrepreneurs operating market-leading growth companies, including Facebook, LinkedIn, Spotify, ByteDance, and JD.com. Greenoaks Capital also joined the round along with participation from existing investors Insight Partners, DST ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

twitterrezinho_souza : RT @TVRI_World: TVRI LIVE BROADCAST! 2020-2021 Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana. Checkout the schedule: ?? Coppa Italia- Jan. 13-2021… - Tonny19989720 : RT @Brunalopes1927: Video novo no - hvmexoned : @elisafrappi Ma non mi fa andare avanti ceh se io schiaccio su checkout non va aiuto non lo so - ARTEBOOKING : Checkout #art #contemporaryart #Collage from #artist Giovanni Morassutti - BBarducci : Ragazze ho un regalino per voi: con il codice BARBEA10 avete il 10% di sconto su tutti i capi del sito (anche quell… -

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Checkout com
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Checkout com Checkout Triples Valuation $15bn with