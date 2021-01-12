Checkout com Triples Valuation to $15bn with $450m Series C Fundraise | Accelerating Global Expansion

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 12 gennaio 2021) NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/.com, the leading Connected Payments™ solutions provider, today announced that it closed a $450 millionC fundraising round. This gives the business a post-moneyof $15 billion, making it the fourth largest fintechly and EMEA's most valuable venture-backed business(1), as the business continues to expand across the globe. TheC was led by TigerManagement, LLC, a New York-based technology investor that partnersdynamic entrepreneurs operating market-leading growth companies, including Facebook, LinkedIn, Spotify, ByteDance, and JD.com. Greenoaks Capital also joined the round alongparticipation from existing investors Insight Partners, DST ...