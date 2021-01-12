Checkout.com Triples Valuation to $15bn with $450m Series C Fundraise, Accelerating Global Expansion (Di martedì 12 gennaio 2021) NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Checkout.com, the leading Connected Payments™ solutions provider, today announced that it closed a $450 million Series C fundraising round. This gives the business a post-money Valuation of $15 billion, making it the fourth largest fintech Globally and EMEA's most valuable venture-backed business(1), as the business continues to expand across the globe. The Series C was led by Tiger Global Management, LLC, a New York-based technology investor that partners with dynamic entrepreneurs operating market-leading growth companies, including Facebook, LinkedIn, Spotify, ByteDance, and JD.com. Greenoaks Capital also joined the round along with participation from existing investors Insight Partners, DST ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
