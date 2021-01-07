Pga Tour | il via alle Hawaii coi big

CorriereQ : PGA Tour, si riparte con il Sentry Tournament: tanti grandi nomi in campo - DaniloCrovo : Grappasonni approda a eurosport-golf tv e commenterà insieme a pomponi il torneo del pga tour delle Hawaii dal 7 al… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Pga Tour

Quotidiano.net

Prior to the start of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Dustin Johnson talks about coming into the new season with confidence after finding success last season. He also breaks down the parts of ...Xander Schauffele almost missed his shot at Kapalua redemption thanks to a rough bout of COVID-19 during the holidays.