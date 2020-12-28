Simpl bags Fintech Startup of the Year title at India Fintech Awards 2020

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 28 dicembre 2020) -has been recognised for its groundbreaking innovations towards reimagining the payment experience, both for merchants and consumers using human-centric design and machine intelligence BANGALORE,, Dec. 28,/PRNewswire/, a Bengaluru-basedhas won the prestigiousof theat the. The company empowers any merchant to build trusted relationships with their customers with every digital transaction. TheAward is a part of the...