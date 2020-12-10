Beijing Forum 2020 shines a spotlight on new challenges and opportunities of globalization

(Di giovedì 10 dicembre 2020), Dec. 10,/PRNewswire/Theopened at Peking University on December 5, with bilingual live broadcasts across multiple platforms. This year, the international academic event, co-organized by Peking University,Municipal Education Commission, and Chey Institute for Advanced Studies, focused on post-pandemic global development with the theme "The Harmony of Civilizations and Prosperity for Allunder the Impact of the Pandemic: Newand". Eminent thinkers from China and abroad were invited to offer insights and discuss global issues in light of the pandemic. The opening ceremony was presided over by Qiu Shuiping, chairman of Peking University Council. ...

With the theme "The harmony of civilizations and prosperity for all," the Beijing Forum 2020 starts on December 5 in the Chinese capital. The globalization under the impact of the pandemic meets more new challenges and opportunities in various industries. The forum focuses on potential cooperation ...

The 2020 Beijing Forum is held at Peking University, Beijing, December 5, 2020. /Peking University As the COVID-19 pandemic forced guests around the globe to attend the 2020 Beijing Forum online, experts and scholars stressed that cooperation and development are more important than ever while delivering speeches and reports at the event, which kicked off at Peking University on Saturday.