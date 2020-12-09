Whale Cloud Achieves 10 TM Forum Open API Conformance Certifications with a Gold Badge (Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020) NANJING, China, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Whale Cloud, a leading technology company providing software solutions and services for telecommunications and multiple industries, has achieved TM Forum's Open API Conformance Certification for its ZSmart BSS/OSS suite. Whale Cloud becomes the second TM Forum member to earn a Gold status with a total of 10 Certifications including, Trouble Ticket, Customer Management, Party Management, Service Catalog, Usage Management, Service Inventory Management, Service Activation and Configuration, Service Ordering Management, Party Role Management and Payment Management. The Cloud-native BSS/OSS suite allows communications service providers (CSPs) to ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
