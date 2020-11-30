Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 30 novembre 2020) ZHENGZHOU, China, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ZhengzhouBus Co., Ltd. (Bus, SHA: 600066) has received anabout CNY1.8 billion for 1,002from Mowasalat, the Qatar public transport company, thatcommuting services for the FIFACup Qatar, 741 of whichbe, making it theof EVever. An online signing ceremony Qatar'sbus strategy on Nov. 30, attended by Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Minister of Transport and Communications HE Jassim bin Saif Ahmed AI-Sulaiti, the Chinese Ambassador to Qatar Zhou Jian, the Commercial ...