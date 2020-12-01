The Last of Us: il debutto della serie televisiva potrebbe coincidere con quello dell'ultima stagione di The Walking Dead (Di martedì 1 dicembre 2020) Uno dei titoli videoludici più chiacchierati del 2020 è stato senza dubbio The Last of Us Part II, ma le disavventure di Ellie fanno discutere solo su PlayStation. In molti attendono, infatti, l'arrivo dell'annunciata serie tv, che andrà in onda su HBO. Si sa ancora poco del progetto, se non che Neil Druckmann è attivamente coinvolto insieme a Craig Mazin, sceneggiatore della pluripremiata miniserie Chernobyl. Per una curiosa coincidenza produttivo/distributiva, il serial di The Last of Us potrebbe finire a fare "concorrenza" con l'attesa final season di The Walking Dead, che tra alti e bassi dovrebbe giungere nel 2022, al di là dell'evoluzione dei suoi vari spin off. Leggi altro... Leggi su eurogamer (Di martedì 1 dicembre 2020) Uno dei titoli videoludici più chiacchierati del 2020 è stato senza dubbio Theof Us Part II, ma le disavventure di Ellie fanno discutere solo su PlayStation. In molti attendono, infatti, l'arrivo'annunciatatv, che andrà in onda su HBO. Si sa ancora poco del progetto, se non che Neil Druckmann è attivamente coinvolto insieme a Craig Mazin, sceneggiatorepluripremiata miniChernobyl. Per una curiosa coincidenza produttivo/distributiva, il serial di Theof Usfinire a fare "concorrenza" con l'attesa final season di The, che tra alti e bassi dovrebbe giungere nel 2022, al di là'evoluzione dei suoi vari spin off. Leggi altro...

