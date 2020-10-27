Twitch: i canali da seguire per HalloweenThe Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV disponibile per Ps4Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Trailer di lancioLudovica Bizzaglia : Ho accettato la malattia!Francesca Fialdini : I disturbi alimentari sono dei lenti suicidi!MGW-X: PG Esports e Pepsi Max uniscono le forzeCall of Duty: Mobile | L’anniversario del gioco – The ClubKONAMI eFootball PES 2021 MOBILECarnivore diet: definizione, benefici e rischiCoronavirus, ultime notizie Covid-19 : 42,3 milioni di contagi

VeChain | Renji Hospital and DNV GL Held Strategic Partnership Signing Ceremony To Launch World' s First Blockchain Intelligent Tumor Treatment Center

VeChain, Renji Hospital and DNV GL Held Strategic Partnership Signing Ceremony To Launch World's First Blockchain Intelligent Tumor Treatment Center (Di martedì 27 ottobre 2020) SHANGHAI, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 In Partnership with VeChain and DNV GL, Renji Hospital, a top-ranked Hospital in Chinaaffiliated with the Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine, has announced the Launch of the World's FirstBlockchain-enabled Intelligent Tumor Treatment Center on October 20, 2020. The Intelligent Tumor Treatment Center is a transparent, efficient, and traceable medical management solution powered by VeChain ToolChainTM. As Strategic partners of this new initiative, VeChain and DNV GL will jointly support the ...
