Vancouver first city in the world to endorse the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty
Vancouver officially became the inaugural city to endorse the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, unanimously approving the initiative aimed at advancing an equitable transition to clean energy and low-carbon solutions. A Fossil Fuel Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty is critically needed. UNEP states national governments plan to expand Fossil Fuels at levels that would result in 120 percent more emissions than in keeping with the limit of 1.5C of warming. Despite this, the United Nations Framework Convention of Climate Change and Paris ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
A Global First Direct Cash Transfer Study Shows Promising Results for People Recently Homeless
'Foundations for Social Change' shows that a one-time lump sum cash transfer of $7,500leads to measurable ongoing improvements VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundations for Social Change ...
