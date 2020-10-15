PlayStation 5: primo sguardo alla User ExperienceGTA Online: livello e ricompense triple in PowerplayIl racconto di Massimiliano Ossini: Ho avuto il covid, è una cosa ...Square pubblica la demo di KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of MemoryAndrea Sannino dopo il Coronavirus: Non abbassate la guardia, vedo ...Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy in arrivo in europa a ...Fisher-Price presenta Fisher-Price Toy Museum, mostra in digitale il ...Juliana ed Edoardo Stoppa insieme per Ring Fit AdventureYu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE PRESENTE AL SPIEL.digitalOPPO lancia A53, nuovo smartphone della serie A

Mindray Brings Groundbreaking New Systems to the High-End Anesthesia System Market

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 15 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray (SZSE: 300760), a global leader in the ...

zazoom
Commenta
Mindray Brings Groundbreaking New Systems to the High-End Anesthesia System Market (Di giovedì 15 ottobre 2020) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 15 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Mindray (SZSE: 300760), a global leader in the development of innovative healthcare technology, hosts a virtual launch event on October 15 to introduce its brand new A9 and A8 Anesthesia Systems, which is now available in Europe and other selected regions. This marks Mindray's entry as a key player in the High-end Anesthesia machine Market. Click here to watch the event. "Mindray is committed to improving outcomes by providing all-round safety to patients, clinicians and the environment. We believe these Systems are a clear testament to that," said Ralph Zhao, General Manager of Sales and Marketing, Patient Monitoring and ...
Leggi su iltempo
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Mindray Brings
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Mindray Brings Mindray Brings Groundbreaking Systems High