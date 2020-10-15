Mindray Brings Groundbreaking New Systems to the High-End Anesthesia System Market (Di giovedì 15 ottobre 2020) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 15 2020 /PRNewswire/
Mindray (SZSE: 300760), a global leader in the development of innovative healthcare technology, hosts a virtual launch event on October 15 to introduce its brand new A9 and A8 Anesthesia Systems, which is now available in Europe and other selected regions. This marks Mindray's entry as a key player in the High-end Anesthesia machine Market. Click here to watch the event. "Mindray is committed to improving outcomes by providing all-round safety to patients, clinicians and the environment. We believe these Systems are a clear testament to that," said Ralph Zhao, General Manager of Sales and Marketing, Patient Monitoring and ... Leggi su iltempo
