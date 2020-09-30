Ecco come ha fatto Antonio De Marco ad uccidere Daniele ed EleonoraRiprendono a Bagnone a curadella Misericordia le Giornate di ...I giochi online piacciono anche ai criminali informatici: basta ...Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Story TrailerMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2Red Dead Online: avvistati 2 Alci LeggendariDa Seagate l’SSD di espansione per Xbox Series X|SChe cos'è la vitamina B10 (PABA), e perchè è importante assumerla?Black lingerie! Elisabetta Canalis in intimo infiamma i socialIl mondo di Zexal disponibile per Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links

Vexos receives Health Canada Approval for the MVM Ventilator

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vexos Inc., a Global Electronics Manufacturing Services ...

zazoom
Commenta
Vexos receives Health Canada Approval for the MVM Ventilator (Di mercoledì 30 settembre 2020) TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Vexos Inc., a Global Electronics Manufacturing Services provider, is pleased to announce that Health Canada has approved the Mechanical Ventilator Milano (MVM) Ventilator for use under Interim Order. In May, Vexos signed a contract with the Government of Canada to manufacture and supply 10,000 MVM units as part of the national mobilization to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.  Vexos will now start shipping the MVM Ventilators to the Government of Canada. The MVM Ventilator, developed by the International MVM Group, and manufactured by Vexos is an innovative, simple but powerful Ventilator designed to address the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Vexos receives

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Vexos receives
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Vexos receives Vexos receives Health Canada Approval