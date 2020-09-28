Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience (Di lunedì 28 settembre 2020) BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/
GWM (601633.SS/02333.HK), a leading Automobile Company in China, has formally announced to transform into a Global Mobility Technology Company. GWM has initiated a raft of major strategy upgrade including corporate culture, products, Technology and marketing. At Auto China 2020, GWM reveals a refreshed image with new product lineup beefing up with leading new tech, including new models from NEV brand ORA, the HAVAL Dagou, the third generation of legendary HAVAL H6, F&L, POER pickup, HAVAL H9 and HAVAL F7&F7X, to face the future and compete in the Global markets. "This year is the turning point for HAVAL to usher ... Leggi su iltempo
BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GWM (601633.SS/02333.HK), a world-renowned SUV and pickup manufacturer, will showcase models from its three leading vehicle brands at the Beijing International ...
