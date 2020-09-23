Call of Duty: Modern Warfare |Nuovi Operatori nella Stagione 6Red Dead Online: Orsi Leggendari avvistati vicino ai fiumi!Jolanda De Rienzo di Sportitalia mostra un lato B da urloAl Grande Fratello Vip è passione tra Elisabetta Gregoraci e ...Ecco il cane più felice del mondo : Uni ha un sorriso contagiosoIl quiz matematico che spopola sul web: Ecco la risposta, riesci a ...Elisabetta Canalis nuda in piscina fa impazzire Instagram (FOTO)Microsoft apre ai pre-order di Xbox Series X Series SDuplice omicidio a Lecce : uccisi l'arbitro Daniele De Santis e una ...Come sta Michael Schumacher? Il suo è uno stato vegetativo ...

Paradigm Shift for Greater Value Huawei drives 100 typical scenario-based solutions built on robust partnership

SHANGHAI, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At Huawei CONNECT 2020, Mr. Peng Zhongyang, Board Member,

SHANGHAI, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/

At Huawei CONNECT 2020, Mr. Peng Zhongyang, Board Member, President of Enterprise BG, Huawei, delivered a keynote speech on the theme of "Paradigm Shift for Greater Value". Peng stated that the Shift to a new Paradigm of industrial digital transformation is urgently needed for the development of our future intelligent society. To drive industrial digitalization and construct the new Paradigm, we need to focus on clients' demands and dreams, realize the new Paradigm by scenario-based innovation, and through the synergy across five tech domains to establish a digital ecosystem for mutual benefits with joint creation while creating new ...
