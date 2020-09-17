WANdisco democratizes data lake migration to the cloud with the launch of LiveData Migrator (Di giovedì 17 settembre 2020) Businesses of all sizes can now quickly and easily migrate mission critical data at any scale to AWS within minutes with zero business disruption and 100% data consistency SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/
WANdisco (WAND.L), the Livedata company, announced today the launch of Livedata Migrator, an automated, self-service solution that democratizes cloud data migration at any scale by enabling companies to easily start migrating Hadoop data from on-premises to Amazon Web Services (AWS) within minutes, even while the source data sets are under active use. Available as a free trial for up to five ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : WANdisco democratizes
WANdisco democratizesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WANdisco democratizes