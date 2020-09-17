WANdisco democratizes data lake migration to the cloud with the launch of LiveData Migrator

Leggi su iltempo

(Di giovedì 17 settembre 2020) Businesses of all sizes can now quickly and easily migrate mission criticalat any scale to AWSin minuteszero business disruption and 100%consistency SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/(WAND.L), the Livecompany, announced today theof Live, an automated, self-service solution thatat any scale by enabling companies to easily start migrating Hadoopfrom on-premises to Amazon Web Services (AWS)in minutes, even while the sourcesets are under active use. Available as a free trial for up to five ...