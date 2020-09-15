More4apps Provides Support for Users After Recent Oracle Update Leaves Some R11i Customers Stranded (Di martedì 15 settembre 2020) NEWPORT BEACH, California, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/
More4apps, a longstanding Oracle Gold partner, has stepped up to assist Users of Oracle E-Business Suite Version R11i with a suite of fully Supported data loading tools that replace Oracle's own Web ADI. Oracle has made Recent changes to the way they Support Web ADI. The Web ADI data loading tool in the EBS R11i system is no longer Supported if Users are using Excel 2016 or above. Companies may be required to build or purchase a solution that could be Supported internally (but not by Oracle) or buy a Supported product to meet and exceed their current use ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : More4apps ProvidesMore4apps Provides Support for Users After Recent Oracle Update Leaves Some R11i Customers Stranded
More4apps provides companies with an alternative affordable solution for four key business processes, the details of which can be found here: Key features of More4apps' Wizards:- The products are ...
More4apps ProvidesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : More4apps Provides