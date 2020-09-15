Mafias have set sights on Recovery Fund warns Europol (Di martedì 15 settembre 2020) ROME, SEP 15 - Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle on Tuesday warned that mafia organizations have set their sights on the EU's Recovery Fund, which is designed to help countries get over ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Mafias haveDalla Puglia davanti al "San Raffaele" di Milano da giorni, per il mio Silvio Il tacco d'Italia Mafias have set sights on Recovery Fund warns Europol
ROME, SEP 15 - Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle on Tuesday warned that mafia organizations have set their sights on the EU's Recovery Fund, which is designed to help countries get over th ...
Mafias haveSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Mafias have