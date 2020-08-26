Infosys Launches AI-driven Solution to Automate Helpdesk Operations (Di mercoledì 26 agosto 2020) 'Infosys Cognitive Email Workbench' leverages Blue Prism's Digital Workforce to drive Intelligent Automation BENGALURU, India, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of AI-driven 'Cognitive Email Workbench' Solution that gives enterprises the ability to augment query management and scale their Helpdesk Operations, significantly enhancing productivity and customer satisfaction. To develop this Solution, Infosys leveraged its partnership with Blue Prism, a leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) provider and a strategic partner. Infosys and Blue Prism joined hands in 2017 to help enterprises drive intelligent ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Infosys Launches Infosys to Transform LANXESS’ IT Infrastructure and Enable a Globally Harmonized Digital Workplace Padova News The Open Group Launches the Open Footprint™ Forum

The Open Group, the vendor-neutral technology consortium, today announced the formation of the Open Footprint™ Forum, a Forum of The Open Group. This Forum will be focused on developing open and vendo ...

The Open Group, the vendor-neutral technology consortium, today announced the formation of the Open Footprint™ Forum, a Forum of The Open Group. This Forum will be focused on developing open and vendo ...