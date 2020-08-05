Commercialisti : Contributo a fondo perduto per i comuni in stato di ...PlayStation Academy si evolve e diventa MasterclassAdele è irriconoscibile: 44 kg in meno e biondissimaThe Truth è il primo singolo estratto da Reason, EP di debutto dei ...Saldi 2020 : l'occasione giusta per rinnovare la vetrinaGadjos l'influencer e' il singolo che da' il titolo all'album di ...Il Mondiale 2020 di League of Legends inizierà a settembreGianfranco Trafficante uccide l’ex compagna Emanuela Urso, poi si ...Flavonoidi, a cosa si riferisce il termine vitamina P?Roma, la piccola Ilaria nasce nel parcheggio della clinica

Pope prays for Lebanon after explosion

Italy will do all that is possible to support it. We are monitoring the situation of our compatriots ...

"Italy will do all that is possible to support it. "We are monitoring the situation of our compatriots with the foreign ministry and the defence ministry". Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio echoed those ...

ROME, 05 AGO - Pope Francis devoted a prayer to Lebanon during his weekly general audience on Wednesday after a huge explosion in Beirut on Tuesday killed at least 100 people and injured thousands.
