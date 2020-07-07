Uccisa sulle strisce pedonali a 9 anni : Il pirata della strada si è ...Wiko View 4 Lite nelle varianti Deep Blue e Deep GoldMICHELLE HUNZIKER CON L’AMICO ROVAZZI SCIVOLA IN AQUAFANNASTRI 2020 : STASERA SERATA DEDICATA A ENNIO MORRICONEIMU 2020: quali comuni hanno prorogato la scadenza?Riso Bomba: l’ingrediente base per la paella ValencianaModa, il futuro passa dall’Ecomm Fashion: il 7 luglio 1.500 brand ...E' morto a 91 anni Ennio Morricone : Le più belle colonne sonore del ...Richieste di preventivi: trovare clienti online con un semplice clickTemptation Island, Flavio e Nunzia : E' la prima volta che siamo ...

OpenSynergy Collaborates With Google and Qualcomm on Virtualizing Android Automotive OS

BERLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSynergy, today announced its yearlong collaboration With ...

 OpenSynergy, today announced its yearlong collaboration With Google and Qualcomm on a reference platform With a virtualized Android Automotive OS instance running on top of OpenSynergy's COQOS Hypervisor SDK and Qualcomm's Snapdragon SA8155 Automotive System on Chip (SoC). Google has announced collaborations With several vehicle manufacturers to power in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems With Android Automotive OS, Google's open-source Android platform. The Automotive sector is moving towards consolidating increasingly complex and heterogeneous hardware subsystems such as the Instrument Cluster, Infotainment, Head up display etc. onto a single System on Chip (SoC) With mixed-criticality (safety-critical and non-critical) requirements. This enables tighter software integration between the subsystems, and allows for cost and weight ... Leggi su iltempo

