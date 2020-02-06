Matthew Perry su Instagram, Lisa Kudrow svela il mistero del tweet (Di giovedì 6 febbraio 2020) Anno domini 2020, tutti e sei i protagonisti di Friends sono finalmente su Instagram. Dopo l’arrivo sul social di Jennifer Aniston, che bissò qualunque record, appare timidamente, lanciato dall’amica e collega Lisa Kudrow anche Matthew Perry @mattyPerry4. Mancava solo lui per ricostruire il sestetto. View this post on Instagram Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyPerry4 #friendsforlife A post shared by Lisa Kudrow (@LisaKudrow) on Feb 6, 2020 at 9:07am PST Per il momento Matthew “Chandler” Perry non ha ancora postato nulla, per lui c’ha pensato Lisa “Phoebe” Kudrow che ha condiviso una loro vecchia foto taggandolo. È bastato davvero poco perché i fan si scatenassero. Nessun post, nessuna foto ma già 24 persone seguite tra cui non potevano mancare Jennifer Aniston ... tvzap.kataweb

internetsbetter : RT @girlscandoit_: LISA CHE DA IL BENVENUTO A MATTHEW PERRY SU INSTAGRAM CON QUESTA FOTO E IL PROFILO DI MATTY VA IN TILT - xena710_ : RT @_hellotetectif: Matthew Perry settimo in tendenza Italia e solo perché si è fatto instagram. Se annunciano la reunion di Friends allora… - besafi_ : RT @girlscandoit_: LISA CHE DA IL BENVENUTO A MATTHEW PERRY SU INSTAGRAM CON QUESTA FOTO E IL PROFILO DI MATTY VA IN TILT -