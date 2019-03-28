L’attore Seth Rogen ha fondato una società per produrre e vendere marijuana (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2019) L’attore Seth Rogen, insieme al produttore cinematografico Evan Goldberg, ha fondato una società per produrre e vendere marijuana per scopi ricreativi. Rogen e Goldberg, che sono entrambi canadesi e hanno lavorato insieme in film come Suxbad, Facciamola finita, The Interview e Sausage party, hanno detto che la società,
ilpost
catasandovalc : RT @ilpost: L’attore Seth Rogen ha fondato una società per produrre e vendere marijuana - ilposticino : L’attore Seth Rogen ha fondato una società per produrre e vendere marijuana - ilpost : L’attore Seth Rogen ha fondato una società per produrre e vendere marijuana -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : L’attore Seth