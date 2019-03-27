27 3 2019 Ippicanews

corrieredellosport

(Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2019) OGGI - Ore 18.35 TQQ a Padova, t, 7ª corsa, m. 1640, Favoriti: 7-5-11-10-6. Sorprese: 13-12-15. Inizio convegno alle 15.35. Corse anche a Roma, t, 15,, Torino, t, 15,, Follonica, g, 15.15,, ...

400 Bad Request

Bad Request

Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand.

