Tyber Medical Intech and Resolve Surgical Technologies combine to form a next-generation solutions provider to the Medical Device industry

Liberoquotidiano.it | 14 gen 2025
LONDON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/

Montagu announced today its intention to create a world-leading Medical Devices supplier by supporting the merger of Tyber Medical, Intech and Resolve Surgical Technologies ("Resolve").As part of the transaction, Montagu entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tyber Medical, an innovative Medical Device company providing private label development and manufacturing services to med-tech Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions, Tyber Medical will be combined with Montagu's existing investments in Resolve, a leading provider of contract Device design, manufacturing, and lifecycle management services, as well as in Intech, a leader in the co-development and manufacturing of complex orthopaedic Surgical Devices.
Tyber Medical Intech and Resolve Surgical Technologies combine to form a next-generation solutions provider to the Medical Device industry

Liberoquotidiano.it - Tyber Medical, Intech and Resolve Surgical Technologies combine to form a next-generation solutions provider to the Medical Device industry

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
  • Tyber Medical, Intech and Resolve Surgical Technologies combine to form a next-generation solutions provider to the Medical Device industry - Montagu announced today its intention to create a world-leading medical devices supplier by supporting the merger of Tyber Medical, Intech and Resolve Surgical Technologies ('Resolve'). (adnkronos.com)
  • Tyber Medical, Intech and Resolve Surgical Technologies combine to form a next-generation solutions provider to the Medi - LONDON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Montagu announced today its intention to create a world-leading medical devices supplier by supporting the merger of Tyber Medical, Intech and Resolve Surgical ... (europapress.es)
  • tyber medical intech andMontagu plans to merge Tyber Medical with Intech and Resolve Surgical Technologies - Montagu says it has a deal to buy and merge Tyber Medical with Intech and Resolve to create "a world-leading medical devices supplier." ... (medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com)
Video Tyber Medical