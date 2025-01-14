Tyber Medical Intech and Resolve Surgical Technologies combine to form a next-generation solutions provider to the Medical Device industry
LONDON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/
Montagu announced today its intention to create a world-leading Medical Devices supplier by supporting the merger of Tyber Medical, Intech and Resolve Surgical Technologies ("Resolve").As part of the transaction, Montagu entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tyber Medical, an innovative Medical Device company providing private label development and manufacturing services to med-tech Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions, Tyber Medical will be combined with Montagu's existing investments in Resolve, a leading provider of contract Device design, manufacturing, and lifecycle management services, as well as in Intech, a leader in the co-development and manufacturing of complex orthopaedic Surgical Devices.
