VAPORESSO Strengthens Global Efforts to Combat Counterfeit
- SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/
Recently, reports of Counterfeit products and substandard compatible pods entering the market have disrupted sales and negatively impacted the user experience in several regions. Upon receiving back from the market, VAPORESSO has swiftly launched a series of targeted anti-Counterfeit actions to tackle this growing issue head-on. This has resulted in significant achievements, including the dismantling of illegal manufacturing operations, halting the distribution of Counterfeit pods, and shutting down infringing online platforms.To date, VAPORESSO has successfully conducted over 10 anti-Counterfeit operations worldwide. Notable examples include the recent crackdown on an illegal workshop in Henan Province, China and resolved trademark infringement and Counterfeit domain name cases involving a range of branded pods.
