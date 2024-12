Ilfoglio.it - In praise of deterrence, which brings peace and stability through strength

This article is translated by artificial intelligence. If you want to report errors you can write to [email protected] : a word burdened by the weight of geopolitical and military specialization. A simple comparison between what is happening in the middle east and Ukraine reveals its significance. With accusations of war crimes involving chemical and biological weapons—substantiated by western and british intelligence—Ukrainian operatives claimed responsibility for the assassination of general Kirillov on a moscow street. While the offensive in the Donbas continues, the Russians are threatening retaliation against Kyiv. The exact contours of this reprisal remain unclear, but given the high-profile nature of the targeted individual and the enemy’s public acknowledgment of the act, suspicions lean toward something highly consequential.