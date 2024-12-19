Liberoquotidiano.it - GEEKOM's high-performance mini PCs will shine at CES2025

TAIPEI, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a Taiwanese tech company famous for makingqualityPCs, is heading to CES for the second consecutive year in 2025 with an exciting lineup of new products. Known as the GreenPC Global Leader,always focuses on improving the quality and reliability of its products, and it also spares no effort in cutting down carbon emissions and making the world a greener place.Among the manyPCs thatplans to put on show at, there are many industry firsts. TheQS1, for instance, is the world's firstPC powered by a Qualcomm chipset. The tiny computer sports an ARM-based Qualcomm Snapdragon X1E-80-100 processor with twelve 4.0GHz Oryon CPU cores, a 3.8 TFLOPS Adreno X1-85 GPU and a 45 TOPS Hexagon NPU. It is smart and fast enough to breeze through all of your daily home and office computing chores, yet energy-efficient enough to significantly cut down your electric bill.