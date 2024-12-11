Lyfegen Secures additional CHF 5 Million in Series A Funding to Scale Its Drug Rebate Management Platform Globally

Liberoquotidiano.it | 11 dic 2024
BASEL, Switzerland and BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Lyfegen, a global leader in Drug Rebate Management technology, today announced the successful close of its additional CHF 5 Million Series A Funding round. The round was led by TX Ventures, a leading European fintech investor, with additional participation from aMoon, a global health-tech venture capital firm, and other institutional investors. This Funding represents a significant milestone for Lyfegen, enabling the company to accelerate its global expansion and innovation efforts, with a focus on extending its reach beyond Europe into new markets worldwide.  Addressing Rising Drug Costs with Intelligent Drug Pricing and Rebate SolutionsThe healthcare industry faces increasing challenges with rising Drug costs and the complexity of managing growing volumes of Rebate agreements.
Lyfegen Secures additional CHF 5 Million in Series A Funding to Scale Its Drug Rebate Management Platform Globally

Liberoquotidiano.it - Lyfegen Secures additional CHF 5 Million in Series A Funding to Scale Its Drug Rebate Management Platform Globally

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
  • Lyfegen Secures additional CHF 5 Million in Series A Funding to Scale Its Drug Rebate Management Platform Globally
  • lyfegen secures additional chfLyfegen Secures additional CHF 5 Million in Series A Funding to Scale Its Drug Rebate Management Platform Globally - Lyfegen, a global leader in drug rebate management technology, today announced the successful close of its additional CHF 5 million Series A funding round. The round was led by TX Ventures, a leading ... (adnkronos.com)
Video Lyfegen Secures