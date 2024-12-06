Moove Partners with Waymo to Redefine the Future of Urban Mobility
- DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Moove, a global leader in innovative Mobility solutions, is proud to announce a groundbreaking fleet Partnership with Waymo, the global leader in autonomous driving technology. This collaboration represents the first commercial Partnership of its kind on the Waymo One app.Under the agreement, Moove will manage and dispatch Waymo's fully autonomous fleet, beginning with operations in Phoenix in 2025 and expanding into Miami in 2026. Moove will take responsibility for fleet operations, facilities, and charging infrastructure, ensuring the seamless operation of Waymo's all-electric AV fleet. Waymo will continue to offer its service through the Waymo One app, and remain responsible for validation and operation of its autonomous driving technology – the Waymo Driver.
