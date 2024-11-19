Liberoquotidiano.it - Digital Medicine Society Launches Resources to Navigate Global Digital Health Regulatory Pathways

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

will speed the expansion ofproducts worldwide, improvingpatient access BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/Today, the(DiMe) unveiled a suite ofto guide industry in evaluating international. Theseequiptechnology developers with essential tools to compare andthe evolving, complexenvironments of an initial set of key markets across Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. With these tools in hand, developers will be able to streamline theirgo-to-market strategies and bring their solutions to market more quickly and efficiently for the benefit of patients across the globe.DiMe'srespond to uncertainty from developers about the requirements for and differences betweenin Australia, China, England, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and the U.