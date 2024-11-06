DMEGC Solar Achieves First Carbon Neutral Factory, 100% Green Energy Production for Three Factories

- DONGYANG, China, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/
DMEGC Solar Lianyungang Factory has just obtained the Certificate of ISO 14068 Organizational Carbon Neutrality Achievement Verification Statement, which is the First such certificate issued by TÜV SÜD in the photovoltaic industry. On the same day, DMEGC Solar's Three Factories in Sihong, Lianyungang and Yibin also obtained the Organizational Carbon Verification Statement and Green Energy Consumption Verification Statement. During the certification, TÜV SÜD conducted a Carbon Neutrality verification on the Lianyungang base according to the standards of ISO 14064-3:2019, GHG Protocol and ISO 14068:2023. The verification results show that the base has planned and taken effective emission reduction measures, and has achieved Carbon Neutrality by purchasing Carbon credits from international voluntary emission reduction projects for full offset, becoming a veritable "Carbon Neutral Factory".
