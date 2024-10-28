Twelve New International Companies Join FII Institute Roster of Strategic Partners: Strategic Partners Support Its Mission to Drive a Positive Impact on Humanity Through Investment (Di lunedì 28 ottobre 2024) - RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/



Twelve International Companies have been added to the FII Institute's Roster of Strategic Partners. These Companies Join a growing community of leaders from business, technology, aviation, energy, academia, and public policy committed to creating a sustainable and equitable future. The FII Institute runs a year-round program of global initiatives, International summits, policy development, global surveys, and indices. Strategic Partners are central to this program, providing leadership, delegates, and participating in a range of initiatives. The Twelve new Strategic Partners are ACWA Power, ALAT, Claure Group, Franklin Templeton, King Salman International Airport, Minerva Foods, NBK, Premium Residency Center, Riyadh Air, and SCAI.

Twelve New International Companies Join FII Institute Roster of Strategic Partners: Strategic Partners Support Its Mission to Drive a Positive Impact on Humanity Through Investment

