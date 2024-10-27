Venom: The Last Dance, spiegazione del finale (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024) Venom: The Last Dance, spiegazione del finale Venom: The Last Dance (la nostra recensione) conclude la trilogia Sony con una storia che porta a termine la saga di Eddie Brock e del simbionte Venom. Con Tom Hardy nel ruolo dell’ex reporter per l’ultima volta, la storia si basa su quanto visto nel suo predecessore del 2021. Inoltre, il film definisce un nuovo potenziale percorso per la serie e per l’universo di Spider-Man della Sony. La maggior parte delle questioni in sospeso della serie sono chiuse in Venom: The Last Dance, anche se ne sono state aperte di nuove per potenziali seguiti altrove. Questi potrebbero avere luogo sia nell’Universo Sony Spider-Man che nel Marvel Cinematic Universe vero e proprio, soprattutto per la presenza di un cattivo in particolare. Sfortunatamente, questo sembra significare anche la fine di Venom così come i fan lo conoscono. Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinefilos.it (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024): Thedel: The(la nostra recensione) conclude la trilogia Sony con una storia che porta a termine la saga di Eddie Brock e del simbionte. Con Tom Hardy nel ruolo dell’ex reporter per l’ultima volta, la storia si basa su quanto visto nel suo predecessore del 2021. Inoltre, il film definisce un nuovo potenziale percorso per la serie e per l’universo di Spider-Man della Sony. La maggior parte delle questioni in sospeso della serie sono chiuse in: The, anche se ne sono state aperte di nuove per potenziali seguiti altrove. Questi potrebbero avere luogo sia nell’Universo Sony Spider-Man che nel Marvel Cinematic Universe vero e proprio, soprattutto per la presenza di un cattivo in particolare. Sfortunatamente, questo sembra significare anche la fine dicosì come i fan lo conoscono.

