Free Guy – Il franchise di Ryan Reynolds riceve un aggiornamento deludente

Sono passati tre anni da quando Free Guy, diretto da Shawn Levy e interpretato da Ryan Reynolds, è arrivato nelle sale, diventando rapidamente un successo di critica e di botteghino in un panorama cinematografico ancora alle prese con la pandemia COVID, ma i fan che speravano in un sequel hanno appena ricevuto un aggiornamento molto deludente. In un'intervista rilasciata a The Hollywood Reporter, il dirigente dei 20th Century Studios Steve Asbell ha fornito aggiornamenti su molti progetti e franchise dello studio, tra cui Free Guy, e quando gli è stato chiesto quale fosse lo stato di avanzamento di Free Guy 2, la risposta è stata piuttosto semplice: non c'è ancora nulla in cantiere, poiché Levy e Reynolds non hanno ancora un'idea. "Non ancora", ha detto Asbell. "Shawn Levy e Ryan Reynolds devono trovare un'idea. E sono solo impegnati".

