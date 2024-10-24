Speed skating, i convocati dell’Italia al raduno di Inzell. C’è anche Arianna Fontana! (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Dal 22 al 24 novembre la prima tappa della Coppa del Mondo di Speed skating terrà banco a Nagano (Giappone). A meno di un mese da questa scadenza, la Nazionale italiana di pista lunga è a lavoro sull’anello di ghiaccio di Inzell (Germania) per andare a definire l’elenco degli atleti che prenderà parte al massimo circuito internazionale. Un raduno nel quale gli azzurri affronteranno tre giorni di competizione nella International Invitation Race (25-27 ottobre). Un momento importante per il gruppo tricolore, con il direttore tecnico e allenatore Maurizio Marchetto, insieme al tecnico Matteo Anesi, che valuteranno lo stato di forma e i progressi della squadra in vista delle convocazioni per gli impegni citati. Oasport.it - Speed skating, i convocati dell’Italia al raduno di Inzell. C’è anche Arianna Fontana! Leggi tutta la notizia su Oasport.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Dal 22 al 24 novembre la prima tappa della Coppa del Mondo diterrà banco a Nagano (Giappone). A meno di un mese da questa scadenza, la Nazionale italiana di pista lunga è a lavoro sull’anello di ghiaccio di(Germania) per andare a definire l’elenco degli atleti che prenderà parte al massimo circuito internazionale. Unnel quale gli azzurri affronteranno tre giorni di competizione nella International Invitation Race (25-27 ottobre). Un momento importante per il gruppo tricolore, con il direttore tecnico e allenatore Maurizio Marchetto, insieme al tecnico Matteo Anesi, che valuteranno lo stato di forma e i progressi della squadra in vista delle convocazioni per gli impegni citati.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Speed skating - Italia in raduno a Inzell verso la Coppa del Mondo : gli azzurri convocati - CONVOCATI RADUNO ITALIA SPEED SKATING DONNE Giorgia Aiello, Francesca Lollobrigida, Laura Lorenzato, Veronica Luciani, Serena Pergher, Laura Peveri, Maybritt Vigl. . UOMINI Francesco Betti, David Bosa, Daniele Di Stefano, Davide Ghiotto, Andrea Giovannini, Riccardo Lorello, Michele Malfatti, Alessio Trentini. (Oasport.it)

Accordo tra la FISG e la KNSB : collaborazione Italia-Olanda per short track e speed skating - . “Questa collaborazione garantisce un valore aggiunto a entrambi i Paesi. A queste parole si è associato Remy de Wit, Direttore Tecnico della KNSB: “I Paesi Bassi e l’Italia fanno parte da anni dell’élite mondiale nel pattinaggio di velocità e short track. Le due discipline della velocità sul ghiaccio al centro dell’attenzione, per avere informazioni utili allo sviluppo del movimento. (Oasport.it)

Dedication, Persistence Since Young Age Make Champions Show Mumbai School Students - Achieving the status of a champion in any sport requires extensive practice, often spanning days and nights. A few school students in Mumbai have demonstrated that dedication is the cornerstone of ... (freepressjournal.in)

The thrilling intensity of Olympic speed skating with Brittany Bowe - Dive into the electrifying world of Olympic long track speed skating with champion Brittany Bowe. (msn.com)

100-day Countdown to the Asian Winter Games Starts - On October 30th, the theme song of the Asian Winter Games, "The Snow of Harbin," will be released, and China Eastern Airlines will launch its maiden flight of a wide-body painted plane themed for the ... (uk.finance.yahoo.com)