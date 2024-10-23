Wired.it - Vision Pro, Apple chiude la produzione
Un nuovo sondaggio mostra che gli sviluppatori non sono ancora sicuri della VR - il 56% dei partecipanti a un sondaggio condotto dal Game Developer Collective afferma che il mercato VR è in stagnazione o in declino. (notebookcheck.it)
Apple Vision Pro, la produzione potrebbe essere sospesa entro fine anno - La Mela, a fronte di una domanda poco robusta, potrebbe decidere di sospendere la produzione del suo visore di realtà mista, per concentrarsi sul successore e sulla variante per il pubblico consumer ... (hwupgrade.it)
Apple Might Stop Making the Current Vision Pro by the End of 2024 - Apple is reportedly shrinking Vision Pro production, and might end it entirely by the end of 2024. It supposedly has enough parts to keep sales going into 2025. The company might be shifting its ... (techopedia.com)Video di Tendenza