Infobetting.com - Hearts-Omonia Nicosia (Conference League, 24-10-2024 ore 18:45 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici
Expected Hearts XI vs Omonia as Neil Critchley looks to build on winning start - Hearts face Cypriots Omonia Nicosia in the Conference League after beating St Mirren in Neil Critchley's first game in charge. (nottheoldfirm.com)
What can Hearts expect from Omonia? - Like most of the opponents Hearts will face in the Conference League, Omonia are capable of making life tricky but should not strike fear into those at Tynecastle. Currently sixth in the Cypriot First ... (bbc.co.uk)
I got a Hibs boss sacked and and now I want Hearts to be utterly merciless – Ryan Stevenson - It's not nice but it's the nature of football and there's huge stakes on this weekend's Edinburgh Derby in Leith. (dailyrecord.co.uk)Video di Tendenza