Halloween 2024 da paura col 'Re del Cioccolato' Ernst Knam (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Vuoi festeggiare Halloween 2024 con Ernst Knam? Quest'anno, per la festa più spaventosa dell'anno, il Re del Cioccolato, Ernst Knam presenta una collezione di dolci sorprendenti. Dolci top ispirati alla magia e all'oscurità di Halloween. Le sue creazioni celebrano l'arte pasticcera con combinazioni uniche di sapori e decorazioni mozzafiato. La nuova linea dedicata comprende LUMACA: vera opera d'arte realizzata interamente a mano. Il corpo è modellato in cioccolato al latte. Il teschio indossa una camicia di cioccolato fondente, arricchita da un goloso cremino al latte. La festa più paurosa in casa Knam inizia fin dal mattino. Udite udite, una spettrale collezione di buonissimi biscotti a tema. Ebbene sì, Biscotti Fantasmino per una merenda da brivido. Biscotti realizzati con frolla bianca, decorati con pasta di zucchero e dettagli in burro di cacao rosso.

