Il capo del Manchester United Ruben Amorim prende di mira due importanti acquisti in estate ricostruita

Ruben Amorim spera di portare "uno o due grandi giocatori" al Manchester United quest'estate, ma ammette anche che non li trasformerà in un contendente nei prossimi due anni. Amorim sta ancora lottando per lasciare il segno allo United dopo aver preso 22 punti dalle sue 19 partite in campionato in carica, l'ultimo delle quali li ha visti perdere 1-0 a Nottingham Forest martedì sera. I portoghesi sa che i miglioramenti della squadra sono fondamentali se lo United del 13 ° posto deve colmare il divario agli avversari di domenica Manchester City e gli altri grandi battitori della Premier League. Ha detto: "Non solo Manchester City ma altre squadre, sono già in un posto in cui abbiamo bisogno di molto per catturarli.

