TNA vs AEW: Takeshita archivia Mike Bailey e attende la sfida contro Josh Alexander (Di domenica 20 ottobre 2024) Il main event della Night 1 per lo show di ritorno della Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling ha visto l’AEW International Champion, Konosuke Takeshita trionfare contro il TNA X-Division Champion, Mike Baiey. I due hanno dato vita ad una contesa a dir poco straordinaria e attraverso la clip sottostante, ne potrete reperire gli istanti finali. The @AEW International Champion @Takesoup picks up a well-earned victory over @SpeedballBailey in our main event of the evening!#MLPWrestlingWatch Forged In Excellence NOW on @FiteTV: pic.twitter.com/IGVircF4PF— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) October 20, 2024 Nel post match Takeshita non ha avuto molto tempo per festeggiare, perché raggiunto sul quadrato da Josh Alexander. Proprio quest’ultimo lo affronterà questa notte nella Night 2 di Forged in Excellence con il titolo International in palio. Zonawrestling.net - TNA vs AEW: Takeshita archivia Mike Bailey e attende la sfida contro Josh Alexander Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di domenica 20 ottobre 2024) Il main event della Night 1 per lo show di ritorno della Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling ha visto l’AEW International Champion, Konosuketrionfareil TNA X-Division Champion,Baiey. I due hanno dato vita ad una contesa a dir poco straordinaria e attraverso la clip sottostante, ne potrete reperire gli istanti finali. The @AEW International Champion @Takesoup picks up a well-earned victory over @Speedballin our main event of the evening!#MLPWrestlingWatch Forged In Excellence NOW on @FiteTV: pic.twitter.com/IGVircF4PF— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) October 20, 2024 Nel post matchnon ha avuto molto tempo per festeggiare, perché raggiunto sul quadrato da. Proprio quest’ultimo lo affronterà questa notte nella Night 2 di Forged in Excellence con il titolo International in palio.

