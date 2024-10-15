Kamala Harris punta sul podcast di Joe Rogan per conquistare i giovani elettori maschi (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Kamala Harris potrebbe presto essere ospite del podcast di Joe Rogan, celebre intervistatore americano nato su YouTube, con l’obiettivo di attrarre il suo pubblico costituito in larga parte da giovani uomini. Secondo quanto scrive Reuters, lo staff della campagna elettorale di Harris ha incontrato il team di Rogan questa settimana, anche se la sua partecipazione non è ancora stata confermata. Nel secondo trimestre del 2024, il podcast di Rogan è stato il più popolare su Spotify, attirando decine di milioni di ascoltatori. Un sondaggio YouGov ha rivelato che l’81 per cento degli ascoltatori di The Joe Rogan Experience sono uomini e il 56 per cento ha meno di 35 anni, una fascia che tendenzialmente favorisce Donald Trump. Joe Rogan (YouTube). Lettera43.it - Kamala Harris punta sul podcast di Joe Rogan per conquistare i giovani elettori maschi Leggi tutta la notizia su Lettera43.it (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024)potrebbe presto essere ospite deldi Joe, celebre intervistatore americano nato su YouTube, con l’obiettivo di attrarre il suo pubblico costituito in larga parte dauomini. Secondo quanto scrive Reuters, lo staff della campagna elettorale diha incontrato il team diquesta settimana, anche se la sua partecipazione non è ancora stata confermata. Nel secondo trimestre del 2024, ildiè stato il più popolare su Spotify, attirando decine di milioni di ascoltatori. Un sondaggio YouGov ha rivelato che l’81 per cento degli ascoltatori di The JoeExperience sono uomini e il 56 per cento ha meno di 35 anni, una fascia che tendenzialmente favorisce Donald Trump. Joe(YouTube).

